Manitoba handbag designer wins big at international awards in New York
Design by Adam French, a.k.a. Adan Ballou, named best handmade bag at Independent Handbag Designer Awards
A Manitoba designer and entrepreneur has turned a love for sustainable luxury and authenticity into an international award.
Adam French clinched the award for best handmade bag at the Independent Handbag Designer Awards in New York on Wednesday, out of a group of finalists from around the world, including Egypt, China and Turkey.
"To even just be considered in the category was a remarkable honour," said French. "To win it — I'll be honest with you, it all just kind of turned into a blur when they said my name."
French designs, makes and sells leather bags under the moniker Adan Ballou.
Bags can take more than six months to craft, using sustainable methods and materials including natural dyes he makes himself, melted-down scrap metal and deer hides from local hunters near his home in the rural municipality of Elton, just north of Forrest, Man.
Hunters in his area often discard the hides, French said. But he saw an opportunity and studied traditional Indigenous methods of turning them into leather by hand.
"It's taken a number of years of developing and a lot of learning," he said.
French earned the international award for a particular design, a petite, rectangular bag worth $750. The bag is a natural white, meaning it wasn't dyed, lined with a blue agave cactus silk he bought in Morocco.
Authenticity, luxury
His brand's name is the Spanish translation of his first name, Adan — a nod to his wife, who is Latin American — combined with his great-grandmother's maiden name, Ballou.
French said childhood stories from his dad about his great-grandmother inspired the elegant luxury he tries to evoke in his work.
"The precision and the beauty of that, meets the really authentic, grounded, earthy nature that the Prairies tend to bring out in people. I wanted to find a cross-section of that," he said.
"That sincerity, it's something so rare. It's a luxury if you can find something that you feel you can trust."
French's path into the world of handbag design was circuitous: he started his career in IT, working in a server room, before falling in love with leather while researching how to make a seat for his motorcycle.
His work has been recognized in these awards before. In 2017, he was a finalist at the Independent Handbag Designer Awards in the most socially sustainable category.
After winning big this year, French said he met with the New York-based Accessory Think Tank to talk about what's next. He said one big goal on his list is to become an employer, and to work on a bag exemplifying Manitoba's beauty.
"We want to take this opportunity and do something really positive with it," he said. "There's no reason to believe that's not a real, tangible reality."
With files from Ismaila Alfa, Laurie Hoogstraten and CBC Manitoba's Up To Speed
