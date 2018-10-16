Happy birthday Bighill: Blue Bomber earns CFL honour, turns 30

Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill got a nice birthday gift from the CFL on Tuesday.

His dominating performance on the weekend in the Bombers' 31-0 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders earned him top performer kudos from the league.

Tuesday also happens to be Bighill's 30th birthday.

"Bighill authored arguably his best work in a series of great efforts since he became a Bomber, forcing a fumble on the Riders' second possession that directly led to Anthony Gaitor's 45-yard touchdown, and then backed that up with an eight-tackle performance that included three sacks," says a news release from the Bombers.

Bighill, who has four sacks this season, leads the CFL with 101 defensive tackles and is tied for the league lead with three forced fumbles. He also has two interceptions, including one for a touchdown.

This is the third time Bighill has been named a CFL top performer this season; he also received the honour in Week 4 and Week 9.

Saturday's win was the fourth consecutive victory for the Bombers, who sit in third place in the CFL's West Division with a 9-7 record for 18 points.

The team has a bye this week before hosting the CFL's top team, the Calgary Stampeders, on Oct. 26.