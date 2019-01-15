Big deal for Blue Bombers as Adam Bighill signs 3-year contract extension

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have locked up a key piece of their defence, inking linebacker Adam Bighill to a three-year contract extension.

The 30-year-old Bighill, who was named the CFL's most outstanding defensive player at the end of the 2018 season, was to become a free agent next month.

"It was pretty well documented that going into this off-season, re-signing Adam was a very big priority for us," said Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters.

"We were able to get discussions going and once we did, things moved well and I think both sides are comfortable with the agreement and excited about the future. Adam is a heck of a football player, a great leader, and we're thrilled to keep him in Winnipeg."

In 2018, Bighill recorded 105 tackles while adding four sacks, four tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, two interceptions (one that was returned for a touchdown), and a league-leading four forced fumbles.

His 127 defensive plays were the third-most in the league last season.

Adam Bighill (4) and Chris Randle (8) celebrate Bighill's interception and touchdown against the B.C. Lions during a game in July 2018. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

Before joining Winnipeg in 2018, the native of Montesano, Wash., spent a year in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints.

His professional football career started in 2011 with the CFL's B.C. Lions, where he also won the CFL award as the most outstanding defensive player in 2015.

Bighill is also a five-time CFL all-star and six-time Western Division all-star.

Over his six CFL seasons, he has recorded 614 defensive tackles, 37 sacks, 10 interceptions, two defensive touchdowns and 12 forced fumbles.