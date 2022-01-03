3 Winnipeg care homes face 'most challenging time yet' as staff shortages grow amid outbreaks

Three Winnipeg care homes run by the same organization are facing unprecedented staffing shortages as more COVID-19 outbreaks continue to emerge in health-care and long-term care facilities.

Actionmarguerite St. Vital, Actionmarguerite St. Joseph and Actionmarguerite St. Boniface are all struggling with outbreaks and a high volume of employee sick calls.

"This is an intense time for us," Micheline St-Hilaire, CEO of Actionmarguerite, said in a post on the care home's website on Sunday. "As we begin a third year of this pandemic, we can say that this has been the most challenging time yet."

In its update, the organization did not include a tally of how many staff have tested positive for COVID-19, though it says it is meeting the shortage by focusing resources on essential services for the time being. CBC News has requested more details from Actionmarguerite.

The province reported an outbreak at Actionmarguerite St. Joseph and St. Boniface last week.

The organization says the St. Joseph outbreak is localized to a unit on the first floor, where one resident had tested positive as of Sunday.

In another development, three units are affected by an outbreak at the St. Boniface location: units 2AB, 4AB and 5C. At least 13 residents in one tower have tested positive, according to Actionmarguerite. As of Monday, the provincial COVID-19 dashboard suggests there were at least six active infections among staff.

And there is an outbreak in a third floor unit at the St. Vital location, where Actionmarguerite says at least four residents have tested positive.

The news comes as more outbreaks emerge in Manitoba hospitals and long-term care facilities amid a surge of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The following Winnipeg locations were also experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks as of Sunday, according to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority:

Beacon Hill Lodge.

Children's Hospital, CH4.

Children's Hospital, CH5.

Deer Lodge Centre, Lodge 5 West.

Fred Douglas Lodge.

Golden Links Lodge.

Health Sciences Centre.

Health Sciences Centre.

Holy Family Home.

Misericordia Health Centre.

Oakview Place.

Riverview Health Centre, 4W.

Seven Oaks General Hospital, 4 U 8-12.

The Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre.

St.Amant.

West Park Manor.

The WRHA also says the Tuxedo Villa, and parts of the Riverview Health Centre and Holy Family Home, are in the midst of undisclosed forms of respiratory outbreaks.

The Victoria Hospital's 4 North unit is also facing an outbreak of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA, according to the WRHA.

