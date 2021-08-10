Family, friends mourn Roseau River teens killed in Sunday highway crash

Family members and a Manitoba bible camp community are reeling after two teenage girls were killed in a vehicle collision on the way to their sister's wedding shower on Sunday.

Sophie and Acacia Goertzen, 17 and 15, died after the vehicle they were in and a semi-trailer truck collided near the community of Ste. Agathe on Sunday afternoon.

When they didn't arrive at their sister's wedding shower in Sanford, people at the celebration knew something was wrong, says Jared Fast, a close friend of the Roseau River family who had permission from the family to speak to CBC News.

That's when Duane Goertzen, the girls' father, drove back along the highway to check up on them.

"The family was gathered already and waiting for them. They didn't want to think something bad was happening ... but they went back and it confirmed their worst nightmare," Fast said.

"It's very heavy. They're mourning. It's a position of numbness, and the oddity of all these sorts of things is you're numb to the reality and then you have glimpses and moments where that reality is real, and I think it comes in waves."

Sophie and Acacia were headed west on Provincial Road 305 on Sunday and entered the intersection with Highway 75, near Ste. Agathe, about 35 kilometres south of Winnipeg, RCMP said.

Their vehicle crashed with a northbound semi on Highway 75, driven by a 54-year-old man from Winnipeg.

Both girls were pronounced dead at the scene just before 1 p.m., police said. The semi driver was not hurt.

Sophie and Acacia had a long involvement with the Roseau River Bible Camp, says family friend Jared Fast. 'Their family, they felt the call to serve at camp and and to be a part of camp,' he says. (Roseau River Bible Camp/Facebook)

Fast set up a fundraiser for Goertzen family on the website GoFundMe on Monday, which had already raised more than $48,000 by Tuesday afternoon.

Fast says the family has been getting a great deal of support from the Roseau River Bible Camp community. Sophie and Acacia had a long involvement with the camp, Fast said, and their parents are part of its leadership.

"Their family, they felt the call to serve at camp and and to be a part of camp. And that's been a huge part of all their lives, and will continue to be even in their death," Fast said.

Support for the family has also come from complete strangers, he said, including "many different individuals trying to just extend their hand and comfort the family in a difficult time."

"One lady from Calgary messaged me this morning just wanting to know how they could help. They don't know the family at all," Fast said.

"What do you do when seemingly the world wants to hold you? It's an overwhelming experience."

He says the family plans to use the money to cover immediate expenses, but will likely also establish a fund to help children who can't afford the expense to come to camp.