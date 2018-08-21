Allegations of sexual abuse, racism unveiled in report on Hydro's impact on northern Manitoba

Manitoba has asked the RCMP to investigate allegations construction workers sexually abused Indigenous women in a remote northern community after Manitoba Hydro arrived in the area in the 1960s.

The allegations are found in a new report from the Clean Environment Commission, an arm's-length provincial agency, that was tasked with studying the social impact of hydro development past and present on surrounding communities.

The commission met with members of Makeso Sakahikan Inninuwak, also known as Fox Lake Cree Nation, back in January. The First Nation, which requested the hearing, is located 762 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, near Gillam, Man.

In 165 pages of testimony from that meeting, community members, elders and band councillors described the effects of 4,000 Manitoba Hydro workers descending on their small community in the 1960s. In addition to sexual assaults, they spoke of racism, feeling marginalized and a lack of socioeconomic opportunities.

"I felt helpless.... We weren't included — we weren't included as humans in our own community. We were nothing to them," community representative Marie Henderson said in the commission's full transcript from Fox Lake.

Within its traditional territory, Fox Lake contains the Kettle, Long Spruce and Limestone Generating Stations, as well as the Radisson and Henday Converter Stations. Keeyask dam is still under construction in the area.

A map showing Hydro dam and converter stations near Fox Lake Cree Nation, York Factor First Nation, War Lake First Nation and Tataskweyak Cree Nation. (Keeyask Hydropower Limited Partnership)

The Clean Environment Commission — Manitoba's environmental regulating body — was tasked with hearing from the public, specifically Indigenous people, about the social impacts on communities. The goal was to review the cumulative effects of hydroelectric development of both past and current Hydro projects, after communities said they had not had the chance to describe the social, cultural and economic effects in previous commission studies.

Manitoba Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires said her government takes the matters seriously and will be referring the report to the RCMP for investigation.

"The allegations of abuse contained within the report are, quite frankly, extremely disheartening and disturbing," said Squires following the release of the report on Tuesday.

Squires also said the report recommends the creation of a steering committee, with members of the provincial government and Manitoba Hydro, to discuss next steps. Manitoba's minister of Indigenous and northern relations, Eileen Clarke, will visit the community to discuss the report, Squires said.

Manitoba Opposition Leader Wab Kinew said the allegations in the report are disturbing, and questioned why the report was released on Tuesday afternoon when it was completed in May.

"It's painful to read some of the parts of it," Kinew said. "These are deep impacts that many communities in Manitoba have felt as a result of Hydro development."

"But the fact that they held on to it until today, only to use if tor political purposes, to try to change the channel when they're having a very difficult time with this St. Boniface issue, to me that's just pouring salt on the wound," he said, referencing Tuesday's revelation that the government delayed releasing a report detailing heavy metal contamination in St. Boniface homes for over a month. Squires faced questions on that issue Tuesday, including Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont suggesting she resign over the controversy.

Squires said she first saw the report June 14 and took time to consult with her colleagues in government before releasing it.

Fox Lake Chief Walter Spence declined comment on Tuesday.

"We take these allegations extremely seriously and will fully support and co-operate with any RCMP review of the period in question," Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Scott Powell said in a statement.

"We were not made aware of any specific incidents and in light of it being referred to the RCMP it would be inappropriate to comment further."

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said they were made aware of the report Tuesday and it is currently being reviewed.