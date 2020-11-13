How a blind playwright finds her way to staging a play

Vivi's Vision

Nov. 14

7 p.m. on CBC Manitoba

Vivi Dabee is thrilled to be selected as part of the 2019 lottery draw for one of 50 coveted spots in the Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival. And if writing and producing a play for the first time isn't daunting enough, Dabee is doing it without her sight.

This is the premise of Vivi's Vision, a new documentary released by CBC as part of the Absolutely Manitoba series.

'Now, more than ever, I see people for who they are,' Dabee says in the documentary. 'I see what their hearts are made of.' (Krahn Communications)

Born with low vision due to a rare condition known as congenital glaucoma, Dabee's childhood was similar to other children's, but gradual visual loss through her teenage years led to her complete loss of sight in university.

This came as a shock. She knew she would go through life with low vision, but never thought she would one day be blind.

Despite the added challenge, she is determined to follow her passion for theatre.

With just six months between the lottery draw and the stage premiere, Dabee navigates the process of writing a play, building a team, and casting and rehearsing a show that she ultimately won't be able to see.

Vivi Dabee writes her screenplay using screenwriting software that reads the work out loud. (Krahn Communications)

Working with screenwriting software and a sighted editor, she pens a play based on the 1920s novel Passing by Nella Larsen, which follows two friends in New York City in the '20s dealing with racism and identity.

How does a playwright who is blind find her way to stage a play?

Watch Vivi's Vision on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. on CBC Television.