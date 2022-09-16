Creation of WAG-Qaumajuq art gallery featured in new documentary

Airs September 17, 2022

8 p.m. on CBC Manitoba or stream it on CBC Gem

In Inuktitut, Qaumajuq means "it is bright, it is lit"; making it the perfect new name for the Winnipeg Art Gallery, now known as WAG-Qaumajuq.

It's home to over 14,000 Inuit artworks, including 7,400 pieces on long-term loan from the Nunavut government.

The gallery's collection of Inuit art began decades ago, with its first purchase in 1956. From there on, thousands of pieces were acquired. Today, the Winnipeg art gallery is home to the world's largest contemporary Inuit art collection.

Qaumajuq chronicles the almost 10-year journey, beginning in 2012, of the creation and opening of WAG-Qaumajuq.



