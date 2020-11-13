NorthernHer showcases successful women across the Northwest Territories

NorthernHer

Nov. 14

8 p.m. on CBC Manitoba

From hunting in the tundra to foraging in the boreal forest of the Subarctic, a new documentary is profiling women from across the Northwest Territories as part of the Absolutely Manitoba series on CBC.

NorthernHer takes viewers deep into the lives of four women: Cathy Allooloo, a legend of the Canadian paddle scene; Cheeta Gruben, an Inuk hunter who lives and thrives on Canada's most northern coastline; Brenda Dragon, the Dene founder of the Aurora Heat clothing company; and Julie Andre, a residential school survivor and now a wilderness survivor.

The documentary, hosted and co-produced by Tiffany Ayalik, an Inuk performer and artist from Yellowknife, goes on location to meet the women in the places they live and work, and showcases the activities that have made them so well-known in their communities.

Cox says she was fortunate to be able to travel to parts of the territory she's never been to before while shooting the series. (Nico Todd-Cullen)

"Folks in the south might find it interesting that women go out on the land and go hunting and fish and manage businesses that are out in the wilderness," said the documentary's creator, Caroline Cox, in an interview with CBC Trail's End.

The series provided an opportunity for Cox to work with up-and-coming filmmakers in the territory or, as she explains, "a chance to mentor and give people a chance to spread their wings a little in the creative side of filmmaking."

She hopes the documentary might inspire the next generation of young women to get out on the land or run a business of their own.

"There's also some beautiful landscapes, so hopefully the audience will get to see some parts of the territory they haven't been to before," Cox said.

Watch NorthernHer Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. on CBC Television.