No jail time for former RCMP officer convicted in fatal northern Manitoba shooting

A former Mountie will not serve jail time for the fatal on-duty shooting of a man in northern Manitoba.

Abram Letkeman was sentenced Friday for criminal negligence causing bodily harm in the 2015 death of Steven Campbell outside Thompson.

The former constable, who was given a medical discharge from the RCMP in December, was found guilty in August but acquitted of manslaughter and other shooting-related charges.

Justice Chris Martin sentenced Letkeman to three years probation, 240 hours of community service and fined him $10,000.

Before sentencing, Campbell's relatives said forgiveness is not an option.

The Crown had been seeking three years behind bars.

The trial heard that Letkeman chased a suspected impaired driver and hit the Jeep with his police cruiser to stop it.

Letkeman didn't call for backup, walked in front of the Jeep and fired his gun as the vehicle moved toward him.

Officers found 12 bullet casings at the scene and Campbell was hit at least nine times.

Campbell's girlfriend, Lori Flett, was also shot and her pelvis was fractured in the collision.