Baby found safe after being taken from babysitter's house in Steinbach: RCMP

A baby boy has been reunited with his mother after he was taken from his babysitter's house in Steinbach, Man. late on Wednesday, RCMP say.

Police were called to a home there at about 10:50 p.m. for a report of an abduction, RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

The 22-month-old baby was at his babysitter's house when a 56-year-old woman who is known to the babysitter went into the house and took the child without permission or any previous arrangement being made, RCMP said.

The woman left with the child on a bicycle.

Mounties canvassed the neighbourhood all that night, waking many people up to ask questions in their search for the child.

At 8:25 a.m. on Thursday, the woman and the child were located at a home in Steinbach, about 50 kilometres from Winnipeg. The child was safe and sound.

The woman was arrested and taken into custody where she is facing a charge of abduction.

