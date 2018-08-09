Police HQ builder fires back at co-defendant in City of Winnipeg lawsuit

The contractor that built the downtown Winnipeg police headquarters says if the City of Winnipeg suffered losses on the $214-million construction project, it was in part because of the consultant's negligence.

Caspian Projects Inc. made the allegations on Aug. 1 in a Manitoba Court of Queens Bench crossclaim against Adjeleian Allen Rubeli Limited (AAR) — its codefendant in a City of Winnipeg civil suit.

In May the city sued Caspian and AAR for damages resulting from their work on the police headquarters. In court documents the city claimed more than 40 deficiencies were discovered in the building after officers moved into it two years ago.

It alleged some of the problems included a lack of adequate fire protection, improper drainage and a deteriorating structural slab the city alleged wasn't addressed during the three-year construction project.

Both Caspian and AAR have denied any wrongdoing.

Two weeks ago AAR filed its statement of defence and crossclaim against Caspian, asking the courts to hold Caspian responsible in the event a judge rules in the city's favour.

In response, Caspian is seeking compensation for damages, and court costs from AAR.