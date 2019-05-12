Fire in washroom closes Main Street A&W

A fire that shuttered a West Kildonan fast food restaurant Sunday is now under investigation.

Firefighters were called to the fire at the A&W at 2585 Main Street around 11:45 a.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the fire, which appears to have started in the restaurant's washroom area, according to a release from the city.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze using an offensive attack.

No injuries are reported, and an estimate on damage wasn't immediately available.

A sign posted at the restaurant later in the day said it would be closed until further notice.

