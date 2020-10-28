911 off the hook for some cell users in Winnipeg, police warn

Winnipeg police are alerting people that some cell users might have trouble connecting to the emergency 911 service.

"Due to cellular network issues, please be advised that BellMTS cellular customers may have challenges if trying to reach 911," the police service stated in a news release on Wednesday morning.

"In this event please use a landline or other cellular network provider. We will provide an update when it becomes available."

A BellMTS spokesperson confirmed the problem of possible "intermittent service issues" for some users.

"Our team is investigating and working to resolve as soon as possible."

