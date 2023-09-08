Content
Manitoba

CBC Radio 89.3 FM temporarily off-air for maintenance work

CBC's 89.3 FM signal will be off-air for most of the day Friday due to maintenance work, but listeners can still tune in through digital streaming on the CBC Listen app or at cbc.ca/manitoba, as well as on 990 AM.

FM broadcasting expected to be restored by 7 p.m. Friday

CBC News ·
A building with a sign reading "CBC Radio-Canada" and sporting CBC's logo is shown.
Listeners can still tune in to CBC Radio One through digital streaming on the CBC Listen app or at cbc.ca/manitoba, as well as on 990 AM. (Donna Lee/CBC)

Crews are inspecting CBC Manitoba's radio tower, which requires it to be powered down.

89.3 FM is expected to be back on air by 7 p.m. 

We apologize for any inconvenience.

