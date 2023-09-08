CBC Radio 89.3 FM temporarily off-air for maintenance work
CBC's 89.3 FM signal will be off-air for most of the day Friday due to maintenance work, but listeners can still tune in through digital streaming on the CBC Listen app or at cbc.ca/manitoba, as well as on 990 AM.
FM broadcasting expected to be restored by 7 p.m. Friday
Crews are inspecting CBC Manitoba's radio tower, which requires it to be powered down.
89.3 FM is expected to be back on air by 7 p.m.
We apologize for any inconvenience.