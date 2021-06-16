Winnipeg Major Crimes Unit investigating death of 82-year-old pedestrian who was hit by truck

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help as they investigate a collision that sent an elderly pedestrian to hospital where he later died.

Police believe a person driving an orange truck hit an 82-year-old man at the corner of Logan Avenue and Tecumseh Street at about 8:20 a.m.

The senior was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

Shortly afterwards, police asked the public for help to find the truck, and it's since been found.

The Major Crimes Unit is continuing the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information that may help investigators to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

