81-year-old man dead after pickup rear-ended by semi in southeast Manitoba

An 81-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle collision in southeast Manitoba Tuesday afternoon, RCMP say.

RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 52 — located just west of Provincial Road 216 — in the rural municipality of Hanover about 70 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg just after 2 p.m. on Aug. 8, a Wednesday news release said.

A 43-year-old from Steinbach driving a semi-trailer heading westbound on Highway 52 hit a pickup truck driven by the 81-year-old, which was also heading west, investigators believe.

The pickup truck seemed to be moving slowly and may have come to a near stop in the westbound lane when it was hit from behind, according to RCMP.

The 81-year-old from Mitchell, Man., was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The driver of the semi-trailer suffered minor physical injuries, police said.

RCMP, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate the incident.

