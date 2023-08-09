Content
Manitoba

81-year-old man dead after pickup rear-ended by semi in southeast Manitoba

An 81-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 52, just west of Provincial Road 216 in the rural municipality of Hanover Tuesday afternoon.

Pickup truck seemed to be moving slowly, may have come to near stop when hit from behind: RCMP

A closeup shows the grille of a semi truck.
A stock photo shows a semi. Manitoba RCMP say an 81-year-old man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving was hit from behind by a semi on Highway 52. (Vitpho/Shutterstock)

An 81-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle collision in southeast Manitoba Tuesday afternoon, RCMP say. 

RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 52 — located just west of Provincial Road 216 — in the rural municipality of Hanover about 70 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg just after 2 p.m. on Aug. 8, a Wednesday news release said. 

A 43-year-old from Steinbach driving a semi-trailer heading westbound on Highway 52 hit a pickup truck driven by the 81-year-old, which was also heading west, investigators believe. 

The pickup truck seemed to be moving slowly and may have come to a near stop in the westbound lane when it was hit from behind, according to RCMP. 

The 81-year-old from Mitchell, Man., was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. 

The driver of the semi-trailer suffered minor physical injuries, police said.

RCMP, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate the incident. 

