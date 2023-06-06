Winnipeg 7-Eleven applies for liquor licence

You may soon be able to get a beer with your Slurpee at one Winnipeg convenience store.

The 7-Eleven at 3031 Ness Ave., near Sturgeon Road, is applying for a liquor licence.

The 7-Eleven is applying for a dining room liquor service licence that would allow it to serve alcohol from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., Monday to Sunday.

A sign posted at the entrance says the store will be remodelled to include a furnished eating area where "adult guests can enjoy their meal with a glass of beer or wine."

A spokesperson for the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba said 7-Eleven has applied for a dining room liquor licence for that location.

Another sign posted at the Ness Avenue location's entrance says the convenience store will be remodelled. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

This licence type allows liquor to be sold and consumed in a dining room, but does not allow retail sale, said Lisa Hansen, a communications analyst for the provincial regulator.

In order to qualify for a dining room liquor licence, a business must have sufficient seating for patrons and operate an on-site kitchen, Hansen said via email.

If the licence application is successful, beer and wine at the location will be stored under lock and key, with employee access only, 7-Eleven Canada spokesperson Alex Cerelli said.

All staff will also be required to complete mandatory safe service training, Cerelli said.

7-Eleven has already been approved for licences to serve alcohol in nearly all of its stores in Ontario. So far, the convenience store chain has only started selling alcohol at two Ontario locations, in Leamington and Niagara Falls.

In Alberta, 11 of the chain's locations are licensed, and can also sell beer and wine for takeout and delivery.