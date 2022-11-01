Front-end loader smashes through front of 7-Eleven store in Winnipeg

A 7-Eleven convenience store in Winnipeg is heavily damaged after someone drove a front-end loader through the front of it, police say.

The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and police believe it was intentional, a news release said.

Shattered glass, splintered wood and a bent and twisted section of the store's sign littered the parking lot and sidewalk in front of the store at the corner of Main Street and Bannerman Avenue.

Police said the front-end loader left the area before officers arrived and has not been recovered.

There is an ATM near the corner of the large windows — or where the windows once were — but police would not say what they believe the person driving the loader was trying to do.

An ATM stands at the front of the store, where the large windows once were, on Tuesday. (Warren Kay/CBC)

They have not said what, if anything, was stolen.

The store is one of those rare 7-Elevens that is not open 24/7, so it was not staffed when the crash happened, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

