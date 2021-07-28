17-year-old dead after assault behind Winnipeg convenience store

Winnipeg police are investigating an early morning homicide, after police responding to a report of an assault found a 17-year-old boy and 30-year-old man injured at the corner of Salter Street and Flora Avenue.

The teen later died from his injuries, police said in a Wednesday morning news release.

Officers were called to the corner of Salter and Flora just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, where they found the teenager and man injured behind a convenience store.

Both were taken to the hospital, but the 17-year-old died. The 30-year-old is now in stable condition, police say.

The homicide unit is investigating the teen's death. An area behind the 7-Eleven at the corner of Salter and Flora was taped off Wednesday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist investigators to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

An area behind the convenience store at the corner of Salter Street and Flora Avenue was taped off Wednesday morning. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

