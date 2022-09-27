Winnipeg man charged in connection with 69 break-ins, totalling $130K in stolen goods: police

A 35-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged in connection with 69 break-in-related offences that took place between January and September of this year, totalling over $130,000 worth of stolen property, Winnipeg police say.

Four residences, three garages and approximately a dozen vehicles were broken into during the months-long break-in spree, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Jewelry, bicycles, two vehicles and numerous wallets were stolen, and purchases were made with stolen bank cards.

The thefts happened at over a dozen residences in the southwestern and southeastern parts of the city, as well as the William Whyte neighbourhood.

A list of involved locations and a brief summary of some of the incidents were provided by police. The locations include:

Ferndale Avenue in Norwood.

College Avenue east of McGregor Street.

Niagara Street north of Grant Avenue.

Church Avenue near McPhillips Street.

Stradbrook Avenue west of Donald Street.

Mapleton Drive east of Mandalay Drive.

Borebank Street between Taylor and Grant avenues.

Waverley Street between Grant Avenue and Victor Lewis Drive.

Castlebury Court.

Abbotsfield Drive S. north of Aldgate Road.

Mars Drive.

Henderson Highway north of McLeod Avenue.

Wellington Crescent between Dorchester and Stradbrook avenues.

On Sept. 8 or 9, someone broke into a condo on Waverley Street, where an elderly resident was sleeping. Around $10,000 worth of jewelry was taken from the home, but the resident was not harmed.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 9, someone broke into another resident's garage and stole three bikes valued at approximately $2,000. Later that day, approximately $1,800 worth of the stolen jewelry was sold at a trader on Henderson Highway, police said.

A bicycle valued at $5,000 was stolen from an underground parkade on Wellington Crescent on the evening of Sept. 11.

A vehicle parked at a home on Castlebury Court was broken into five days later. The garage remote was activated from the vehicle, and tools and a bicycle valued at $5,000 were stolen.

Two vehicles valued at $65,000 were also stolen, including a Chrysler 300, between Sept. 19 and 21 at a garage on Weatherdon Avenue west of Pembina Highway.

Police responded to a possible break-in at an apartment building on Stradbrook Avenue west of Donald Street in the early morning hours of Sept. 21, and found a man unloading property from a stolen vehicle into the building, police said.

The man was taken into custody, and his identity and outstanding warrants were discovered, police said.

A warrant was used to search a suite in the apartment block on Stradbrook, and bicycles, wallets, stolen identification documents, shotgun ammunition and approximately $35,000 worth of tools were found, police said.

A 35-year-old man from Winnipeg was charged with 69 break-in and property-related offences and has been detained in custody, police said.