Winnipeg motorcyclist, 61, killed in highway crash with tractor near Gimli

A 61-year-old man from Winnipeg is dead after a crash involving a farm tractor and a motorcycle in the rural municipality of Gimli last week, Manitoba RCMP say.

RCMP received a report about the crash on Highway 8 at Siglavik Road, a few kilometres south of the Interlake town of Gimli, around 11 a.m. last Friday, a Monday news release said.

The 61-year-old man driving the motorcycle was dead when officers arrived, RCMP said.

Initial investigation determined the farm tractor was pulling a Discbine — a type of mower — and was travelling westbound on Siglavik Road when it collided with the motorcycle, which was headed south on Highway 8.

The 72-year-old driver of the tractor remained at the scene and is co-operating with police, RCMP said.

An RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist and the criminal collision investigative team are assisting with the investigation.