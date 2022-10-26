3rd area code coming to Manitoba by end of October
584 area code will be introduced in the province on Oct. 29
A third area code, 584, will be introduced in Manitoba by the end of the month, the Telecommunications Alliance says.
The introduction of the new area code is due to an increasing demand for phone numbers in the region.
The new code will ensure the availability of enough phone numbers to meet future demands. It will be gradually introduced starting on Oct. 29, said a Wednesday news release.
"After this date, residents and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code," said Kelly T. Walsh, program manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator.
Existing numbers will keep the same area code after the new one is introduced, and local calling areas will remain the same.
All local calls will still require 10 digits (area code plus local number). Special numbers — such as 911 — still only need to be dialled using three digits.
Businesses using communications systems that restrict long distance calls will need to add 584 as a local area code, the Telecommunications Alliance said.
More from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?