3rd area code coming to Manitoba by end of October

A third area code, 584, will be introduced in Manitoba by the end of the month, the Telecommunications Alliance says.

The introduction of the new area code is due to an increasing demand for phone numbers in the region.

The new code will ensure the availability of enough phone numbers to meet future demands. It will be gradually introduced starting on Oct. 29, said a Wednesday news release.

"After this date, residents and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code," said Kelly T. Walsh, program manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator.

Existing numbers will keep the same area code after the new one is introduced, and local calling areas will remain the same.

All local calls will still require 10 digits (area code plus local number). Special numbers — such as 911 — still only need to be dialled using three digits.

Businesses using communications systems that restrict long distance calls will need to add 584 as a local area code, the Telecommunications Alliance said.

More from CBC Manitoba: