Mennonite Central Committee thrift shops in Manitoba celebrate 50th anniversary

It all began as little project in Altona, Man., by four women who expected it to last about six months.

Now, 16 Mennonite Central Committee thrift shops (MCC Thrift) across the province are celebrating 50 years of offering quality used goods to the less fortunate, thanks to the initial work of Linie Friesen, Selma Loewen, Susan Giesbrecht and Sara Stoesz.

The chain boasts 85 stores in the U.S. and Canada, generating a revenue of $305 million in the past 50 years, including $27 million brought in by MCC Manitoba.

"The financial forwarding goes toward MCC's international work along with MCC's local programs" said Kristine Heinrichs, MCC's thrift co-ordinator for Manitoba.

MCC also provides programs including support and education on domestic abuse, and helping to meet people's immediate needs for survival during a crisis, such as a war situation and refugee resettlement, Heinrichs says.

"We work alongside churches and we provide paths of reconciliation for our Indigenous neighbours as well" Heinrichs told CBC News.

Then, there's the thrift shop itself. Some managers call it their own community centre.

Thrifty 50 Challenge

"It's 50 years of people's generosity," Heinrichs said. "That isn't just us, it's 50 years of the generosity of all of the people around us."

To celebrate the anniversary, Heinrichs hopes Manitobans will take part in the "Thrifty 50 Challenge." The project is aimed at people who want to help the planet go green, but aren't sure how to go about it. After signing up at the website, MCC will send an email "challenge" every week that will offer a suggestion on what to do.

"Each challenge completed just offers people an opportunity to better care for the planet," Heinrichs said.

Nettie Stoesz, 94, considers the Altona store her second home.

"I never had another job and I never wanted another job" Stoesz said.

One of her favourite tasks is making blankets.

"During the winter specifically we focus on making these blankets because we know it's important for winter" she said.

And while COVID-19 restrictions meant the blankets could no longer be made at the store, that didn't stop the work.

"We had dedicated volunteers that took them home and made them at home" she said.

Stoesz says she always thanks the folks at MCC for keeping her around so long.

"When my husband passed away, this place was my escape," she recalled. "I stayed busy and was around great people every day. MCC, to me, is a worthwhile thing to help everyone and it feels great to do so."

— with files from Cory Funk