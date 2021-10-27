50 years later, Winnipeg couple tracks down intended recipient of long-lost letter

When Scarlett Fonseca checked her mail last week, she knew she found something extraordinary — a letter with a stamp dating back to 1971.

And it wasn't addressed to her.

The letter was already opened. It came with a Canada Post apology note and had a sticker reading, "Return to sender, insufficient postage."

The letter indicated it was intended to reach "Capt. and Mrs. F. Mueller," and was addressed to an air base in Cold Lake, Alta. Based on the postmark, it appeared it had been sent from Moose Jaw, Sask.

"That's when I knew that this letter had been lost in the mail somewhere for all those 50 years," said Fonseca.

Canada Post says incidents like this are rare and might come up when older equipment is repaired or changed. That's when staff might find a piece of mail that was stuck or hidden, Canada Post said in an emailed statement.

But after receiving the long-lost letter, Fonseca and her fiancé, Adrian Garca, set out on a mission to get it into the right hands.

The letter Fonseca found in her mailbox. It was addressed to Capt. and Mrs. F. Mueller in Cold Lake, Alta. (Peggy Lam/CBC)

"I thought, we have to find out who it was intended to and see if we can reach out to these people," said Garca.

"Scarlett and I, we were doing research at the same time, and every time she found something, I would say, 'Oh yeah, I found that too."

The couple found the obituary of the man they believed, based on the return address, mailed the eight-page letter — Malcolm MacLeod, who died in Gimli in 2019, at the age of 93.

MacLeod had lived at their Kingston Row home, and had used that as the return address — which is how the "return to sender" letter ended up in Fonesca and Garca's hands.

Fonseca then posted about the letter in a Facebook group called If You Grew Up in Winnipeg, Manitoba Then You Remember… and asked if anyone knew the people the letter was addressed to.

A day later, the couple received a phone call from Ottawa's Karen Mueller — who informed them she was Malcolm MacLeod's daughter.

The letter was intended for Karen Mueller and her husband. Her father wrote the letter in 1971, when he was a travelling sales person with Great West Saddlery, she says. (Peggy Lam/CBC)

Her father wrote the letter, addressed to her and her husband, Fred Mueller — a pilot with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

'Angels are working out there'

Mueller said she found out about the letter through her sister's friend, who lives in Calgary and saw the Facebook post. She called the experience of finding out about the letter "incredible" and "serendipitous."

"How very kind and thoughtful of Adrian and Scarlett to actually go through the work of trying to connect the letter to a person's family," said Mueller. "It's angels. Angels are working out there."

In 1971, Mueller and her husband were moving from Gimli to Coal Lake, Alta., where her husband was being restationed.

Malcolm MacLeod frequently wrote his family letters while he was on business travel, his daughter says. (Submitted by Karen Mueller)

Mueller said her father wrote the letter when he was a travelling salesperson for Great West Saddlery, a company that's no longer operating.

He wrote his family letters frequently to tell them about his travels and to tell them he loved them, she said.

"Eight pages long — not a lot of guys do that. So, like, in a motel room writing this letter? Maybe he was bored," she said, laughing.

"We had no children at that time. So, you know, it was delightful that he was writing this to my husband and I."

Letter en route to Ottawa

Garca said he mailed the letter to Mueller via registered post.

"Not through regular mail. Let's not try that again," he laughed.

Mueller said once she receives the letter, she will share it with the rest of her family.

Mueller said she recently received another letter sent by her parents 25 years ago. It was addressed from Myrtle Beach, S.C., where they used to vacation. (Submitted by Karen Mueller)

It will, coincidentally, join another old letter she received just a few weeks ago.

That one was also written by her parents and sent nearly 25 years ago from Myrtle Beach in South Carolina — where her parents used to vacation.

"Another incredible example," said Mueller. "I can't believe another angel is tapping me on the shoulder.