Man, 56, needs 50 stitches, staples after weekend beer bottle attack

A Winnipeg man needed more than 50 stitches and staples after he was attacked with a beer bottle in a downtown suite on the weekend, police say.

The injured man, 56, said he met a man and was socializing with him at a building on York Avenue between Smith Street and Memorial Boulevard, Winnipeg police said in a news release.

The man smashed a beer bottle over the 56-year-old's head and then stabbed him numerous times in an unprovoked attack, the injured man told police.

The attacker grabbed the man's bag and fled, police said.

Police were called and went to York Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

They quickly found a suspect on Hargrave Street, not far from York.

A 21-year-old man from Brandon, Man., is charged with robbery, aggravated assault and failure to comply with a condition of his recognizance. He's being held in custody.

