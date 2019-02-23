Man, 56, needs 50 stitches, staples after weekend beer bottle attack
Brandon man charged with robbery, aggravated assault
A Winnipeg man needed more than 50 stitches and staples after he was attacked with a beer bottle in a downtown suite on the weekend, police say.
The injured man, 56, said he met a man and was socializing with him at a building on York Avenue between Smith Street and Memorial Boulevard, Winnipeg police said in a news release.
The man smashed a beer bottle over the 56-year-old's head and then stabbed him numerous times in an unprovoked attack, the injured man told police.
The attacker grabbed the man's bag and fled, police said.
Police were called and went to York Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
They quickly found a suspect on Hargrave Street, not far from York.
A 21-year-old man from Brandon, Man., is charged with robbery, aggravated assault and failure to comply with a condition of his recognizance. He's being held in custody.
More from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.