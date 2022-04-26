Woman jumps from moving car to escape after group assaults 2 women, steals car

A woman had to escape from a moving vehicle after she and a friend were assaulted and their car was taken by a group of young people in Thompson, Man., on Saturday.

The two women were getting into a car on Station Road when a group of five approached them and got into an altercation with them, RCMP said in a news release.

The car was stolen with one of the women in it as it drove off, while the other woman ran to a store nearby to get help.

The woman who stayed in the car jumped out of it to escape.

Police were called at 2 a.m. and both women were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Half an hour later, Thompson RCMP got a report of an abandoned car in a ditch near Paint Lake, and when they responded, they found the car that was reported stolen on Station Road.

5 teens arrested

A police dog tracked five suspects, who were hiding in the bush close by, police said.

One officer was assaulted during the arrest and suffered minor injuries, they said.

Five teens were arrested.

A 15-year-old girl from Thompson is charged with robbery, kidnapping, assault causing bodily harm, assault on a police officer, possession of property obtained by crime, theft and assault. She is in custody.

A 16-year-old boy from Thompson is charged with robbery, kidnapping, assault causing bodily harm, resisting arrest, possession of property obtained by crime, theft, assault and three counts of failing to comply with a court order. He is in custody.

An 18-year-old woman from Thompson is charged with robbery, kidnapping, assault causing bodily harm, possession of property obtained by crime, theft and assault. She is in custody.

An 18-year-old woman from Winnipeg is charged with robbery, kidnapping, assault causing bodily harm, possession of property obtained by crime, theft and assault. She is in custody.

An 18-year-old woman from Thompson is charged with robbery, kidnapping, assault causing bodily harm, possession of property obtained by crime, theft and assault. She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.