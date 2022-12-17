40 break-ins in 40 days: Winnipeg police arrest trio in connection to crime spree

Three people have been charged after 40 condo and apartment complexes were broken into in a span of more than 40 days, according to Winnipeg police.

Between Nov. 4 and Dec. 14, two men and one woman went on a "crime spree," breaking into storage lockers and vehicles, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a Saturday news release.

The trio stole six cars, and police estimate around $250,000 in damage was caused to the properties and vehicles. Around $100,000 worth of items were stolen, they added.

The locations of the break-and-enters were spread throughout the city.

This map provided by Winnipeg police shows where the break-ins took place. (Winnipeg Police Service)

On Thursday afternoon, one of the suspects, a 26-year-old man, was seen driving a stolen vehicle near Henderson Highway and Chelsea Avenue. Officers stopped the car and took the suspect into custody.

The man has been charged with a number of offences, including 36 counts of break and enter, 29 counts of theft under $5,000 and six counts of theft of a motor vehicle, according to police.

Then on Thursday evening, two other suspects — a 44-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman — were taken into custody during a traffic stop near Main Street and Redwood Avenue, according to police.

Police say the 44-year-old man has been charged with 34 counts of break and enter and 29 counts of theft under $5,000, while the woman faces 15 counts of break and enter and three counts of theft under $5,000. All three have also been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The Winnipeg Police Service's property crime unit and the tactical support team executed a search warrant in the St. John's neighbourhood on Friday, recovering around $10,000 worth of stolen property.

