4 First Nations reach agreement with Manitoba Hydro to end blockades, lift injunction: MKO

Four Cree Nations have made a deal with Manitoba Hydro to remove blockades and lift an injunction against Tataskweyak Cree Nation, according to Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak.

The Manitoba-based political advocacy group announced Sunday afternoon in a news release that the First Nations who are partners in the project — Tataskweyak Cree Nation, Fox Lake Cree Nation, War Lake First Nation and York Factory Cree Nation — have come to an agreement with the provincial Crown corporation.

Tataskweyak Cree Nation and Fox Lake Cree Nation had set up two road blockades to prevent the hydro company from carrying out a shift transition that would have sent 700 workers to return home and bring in 1,200 employees to the site.

On Wednesday, Chief Doreen Spence of Tataskweyak was served with an injunction.

"While we absolutely want our economies to open up and succeed, we are ultimately most concerned about the well-being and health of our citizens during this uncertain period. We want to keep everyone safe from this virus," she said Sunday in the release.

A member of Tataskweyak Cree Nation stands at the front of a blockade that formed last week at the entrance to the Keeyask hydro project. (Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak/Facebook)

MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee said in the release their ultimate concern was in protecting their communities from the threat of exposure to COVID-19.

"It took a stance from the First Nations to be able to get that message across," he said.

Chiefs of the four partnering First Nations met with the president and CEO of Manitoba Hydro Jay Grewal on Saturday.

"I think that people are happy because that's what they wanted. They wanted to have their voice heard and they wanted to be respected as partners and they also wanted to ensure that these decisions that are being made are not in exclusion of them," Settee said, "they had no decision making, they had no input."

It's a move forward for the partnership, he said, adding "that's something that I'm very happy about."

The agreement also involves constructing and operating the Keeyask Generating Station in northern Manitoba.

CBC has reached out to Manitoba Hydro for comment.

The next steps involve discussing how First Nations will be taking a more prominent role "in the way things would be going and of course, the blockades have come down based on the two letters that were exchanged with the two entities agreeing to work together and turning back to the partnership," Settee said on Sunday.

"I think that the situation was going to get volatile and I'm glad it did not escalate to that level," he said.

"I'm very happy for the Cree Nation, and I'm thankful that the legal action that has been introduced, the injunction, is now, they've agreed to rescind that, and it was a good move forward."