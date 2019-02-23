4 arrested after man kidnapped from rural home, driven to Winnipeg

Three men and a woman have been charged after a 41-year-old man was kidnapped last month from his home in a village north of Winnipeg in his own truck then driven into the city and repeatedly assaulted.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, Winnipeg police got a call from a man who said he'd been assaulted and kidnapped the night before.

He said that a man and woman broke into his home in Riverton, Man. — a community about 120 km north of Winnipeg. They threatened him with a gun and knife, then forced him into a vehicle and drove him to Winnipeg, assaulting him on the way, he said. The man said they also stole his half-tonne truck, cellphone and cash.

Winnipeg police said the victim was driven to a number of locations throughout Winnipeg, and at one point, was taken to a residence where someone put a handgun to his head and threatened to kill him.

Later, he was assaulted again, tied up and brought to his truck then driven around the city a second time.

The man escaped and called police from a business near Dufferin Avenue and McGregor Street in the North End, police said. He had extensive injuries to his head and face.

A day later, investigators found the man's stolen vehicle. Inside were two men from Winnipeg. Police arrested and charged both them with possessing stolen property, while one had additional charges related to firearms.

In the following weeks, police arrested a Winnipeg woman and a man. Both were charged with kidnapping, assault, armed robbery and numerous other offences.