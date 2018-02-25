Prisoner death marks 3rd this year at Stony Mountain

A person has died while in custody at a prison in Manitoba, marking the third death at Stony Mountain Institution in 2020.

Farron Cory Rowan died at age 32 on Sunday, Correctional Services of Canada said in a news release.

Rowan is the third prisoner to die at the federal facility this year, and the fourth to die while in custody in the province.

In 2018, he was sentenced to three years, five months and a day for robbery and taking a motor vehicle or vessel without consent.

His family has been notified, as well as RCMP and the coroner.

No details were released about the cause of death, which will be determined by the coroner.

An investigation by federal correctional services is underway. They are still examining the circumstances around his death, spokesperson Kelly Dae Dash said.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Julie Courchaine said the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature. An autopsy will be done.

RCMP along with the medical examiner continue to investigate.

