$37K in fines for 3 men after investigation into northern Man. hunting lodge

Three men are facing a combined $37,000 in fines for illegally hunting bears in Manitoba.

The charges stem from a multi-year investigation into a lodge operator at Gunisao Lake, east of Norway House, Man., that found American hunters were guided by someone from Alberta who was unlicensed, according to a Friday news release issued by Manitoba's Sustainable Development department.

The investigation found other claims that had "a number of discrepancies," including one that a bear had been shot by the lodge owner in defence of his property.

"In addition, it was discovered that another employee of the lodge obtained a licence illegally, which was used to cover up the harvest of another bear killed by the unlicensed guide from Alberta," the release said.

Three bear hides and a bear skull were seized as a result of the investigation, which involved enforcement agencies in Manitoba, Alberta, and the U.S.

Three men were charged.

Dustan George Budd pleaded guilty to possessing illegally taken wildlife and failing to report the killing of a wild animal in defence of property. He was fined $25,000 and received a two-year hunting suspension last October.

Dustin Quinn Alexander Maize pleaded guilty to possessing illegally taken wildlife. He was also suspended from hunting for two years, and was fined $2,000.

The Alberta resident, Adrian Michael Warden, also pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including guid without a licence, hunt without a licence and killing an animal without a licence.

He was sentenced to pay a $10,000 fine, and received a five year hunting suspension on June 27, the news release said.