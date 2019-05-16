360 tour shows you why striking workers shut down Winnipeg in 1919

Before the 1919 Winnipeg General Strike, the most influential strike in Canadian history, the city was deeply impoverished.

Ramshackle housing in the North End was crammed with impoverished families. Immigrants and newly returned soldiers faced job shortages and low wages.

Explore what Winnipeg looked like before the strike, with the former host of The National, Peter Mansbridge, as your guide.

Explore a 360 video of the North End, then and now: