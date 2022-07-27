Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

311 in 3 minutes: how one mayoral candidate wants to change Winnipeg's helpline

Scott Gillingham says if he's elected, he'll increase the 311 budget by 25 per cent every year until wait times come down to three minutes.

Scott Gillingham says he'll increase 311's budget by 25 per cent every year until his goals are met

Sam Samson · CBC News ·
Mayoral candidate Scott Gillingham says he'll cut down 311 wait times to an average of three minutes. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

A Winnipeg mayoral candidate wants to bring 311 calls down to three minutes — tops.

Gillingham would increase the 311 budget by 25 per cent every year until wait times come down to three minutes, which would cost about $1.1 million each year, he said.

The money would go to hiring more staff or new training programs, Gillingham said.

He wouldn't say where the extra money would come from, but he's "not looking at a property tax freeze" should he be voted into office.

The longest wait time on Monday was 46 minutes, the city's 311 website says

Gillingham also wants to create a chatbot option for simple questions like bus arrival times, increase the number of languages offered on 311, and make sure everyone who calls 311 gets an update on their request.

Until improvements are made, Gillingham said if wait times are too high, some calls could be redirected to city departments for answers.

He'd ask the city's parks and protection committee to figure out which departments would be appropriate and which could handle it, based on the types of calls that have come into the 311 service.

