Intersection reopened after Exchange District crash sends 3 to hospital

Three people have been sent to hospital after a crash at a busy intersection in Winnipeg's Exchange District, which left one vehicle on it's roof.

The collision happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Notre Dame Avenue and Hargrave Street. Traffic in the area was rerouted during the morning rush hour and police asked motorists to avoid the area.

Two people were in stable condition, police said, the other in unstable condition.

Notre Dame Avenue was closed from Adelaide to Donald Streets but has since reopened.