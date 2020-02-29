2 men in hospital with 'severe, life-altering injuries' after vicious dog attack in motel parking lot

Three adults were taken to hospital early Saturday morning after being "seriously attacked by vicious dogs" in a motel parking lot on Pembina Highway, police say.

Two men are still in hospital with "severe, life-altering injuries," the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

Police said they received a report of a fight in a parking lot on Pembina Highway near Bishop Grandin Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. They soon realized it was actually three people being "seriously attacked by vicious dogs."

Thirteen police units, including general patrol, K-9 and tactical support — plus the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and City of Winnipeg Animal Services — were required for the incident, the release said.

The three people attacked — one of whom was the dogs' owner — were taken to hospitals with injuries.

Police said the dogs attacked and terrorized numerous people in the parking lot before crossing Pembina Highway and leaving the area.

Of the four dogs, two made it across the road unscathed. They were found in nearby neighbourhoods and "put down by officers," the release said.

The other two dogs — an adult and a puppy — were hit by a vehicle on the highway, police said. The puppy was taken to a veterinarian and treated, and the adult dog is still on the loose. Police are warning people in the area to avoid the dog and call 911 if they see it.

Police will release more details at a news conference about the incident later Saturday morning.