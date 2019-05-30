3 Pauingassi youth arrested after forest fire threatens community

Police have arrested three girls after a forest fire threatened the community of Pauingassi First Nation in eastern Manitoba.

The three youths, two 12-year-olds and one 15-year-old, are all from Pauingassi. They were arrested on May 28, and arson charges are pending against all three, Manitoba RCMP told CBC News.

Pauingassi is about 280 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

The fire was first spotted on May 27, when it was only 0.1 hectares in size. By the next day, it had grown to 44 hectares in size.

The fire came almost exactly one year after another wild fire forced the evacuation of more than 1,100 residents from Pauingassi and neighbouring Little Grand Rapids. Last week, the province announced arson charges had been laid against two men and one youth in relation to that fire.