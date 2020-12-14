3 arrested after armed robbery, ATV chase near Pine River

RCMP arrested three people after an armed robbery at a store in Pine River and a brief ATV chase.

At around 5:40 p.m. Monday, an employee of a store on 1st avenue called 911 about an armed robbery by two men wearing masks and armed with a gun who demanded money, liquor, and cigarettes, according to an RCMP news release.

The suspects than took off in an all-terrain-vehicle (ATV), RCMP said.

Both Winnipegosis and Dauphin RCMP officers set up roadblocks in the area and found the ATV on Highway 20 and Highway 272 near Camperville.

When officers tried to do a traffic stop, the vehicle drove into a nearby field. RCMP then used a police dog to find and arrest three suspects who were hiding in the field. Officers found the gun and retrieved the stolen items.

A 33-year old man and 16-year-old boy were charged on multiple counts relating to the incident, including robbery with a firearm, disguised with intent to commit an offence and possession of a firearm when unauthorized.

The third suspect, a 20-year-old man, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Pine River is about 300 km northwest of Winnipeg. RCMP continue to investigate.