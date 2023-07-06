2nd person charged in connection with May homicide: Winnipeg police

A second man has been arrested and charged in connection with a May homicide in north Winnipeg, police say.

Keith Michael McKay, 27, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Vincent Brian Kipling, 31.

Kipling was found critically injured at Main Street and Stella Avenue on the night of May 10. He later died in hospital.

The homicide unit arrested McKay near Main Street and Jarvis Avenue.

In late May, police arrested another man, 38-year-old Aaron Wayne Azure, in connection with Kipling's death. Azure was charged with manslaughter, police said.