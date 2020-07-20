27-year-old identified as homicide victim in Portage la Prairie, Man.: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP have identified the victim whose remains were found on Baker Street in Portage la Prairie about a month ago.

Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe, 27, was originally from Steinbach, Man., but was living in Winnipeg when he was killed, police say.

Reimer-Wiebe, who also went by the name George, was known as a frequent visitor to homeless shelters in Winnipeg.

RCMP said last week that investigators reviewed all reported missing people in Manitoba and Canada, and none matched his description.

An autopsy, conducted after Reimer-Wiebe's remains were found, discovered he had scoliosis, or a curvature of the spine.

RCMP investigators were able to confirm the man's identity after providing his description and asking the public for information on July 10 and then again on July 15.

Mounties have released images of Reimer-Wiebe with the hope that someone recognizes him and knows about what he was doing between May 15 and June 20, police said.

Police were able to identify Reimer-Wiebe after sending out his description and asking the public for help twice. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP major crime services tip line at 431-489-8551.

The investigation is ongoing, but police believe the man's body was placed on Baker Street between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on June 20 — about four days before it was found.

Last week, RCMP announced that they were looking for four people — two men and two women — who were seen travelling in a dark-coloured SUV in the area at that time. Police believe they may have information about the homicide.

Security camera footage captured the four at the Shell/Circle K convenience store at 327 Saskatchewan Avenue in Portage la Prairie at around 4 a.m. on June 20.

One of the men is about 5'9", had short dark brown hair and tattoos on his neck, face and forearms, and was wearing a navy plaid shirt and black pants.

The first man described as being five feet nine inches tall with tattoos on both his forearms, neck and face. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP )

The other man is about six feet tall, had short dyed blond hair and tattoos on both arms, and wore a red and black ball cap, black t-shirt, black pants and brown boots.

The second man has short dyed blond hair and is about six feet tall. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP )

One of the women was about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with long brown hair, and wore a red flowered shirt and black skirt.

The third person RCMP are looking for is a woman who has long brown hair and is about five feet six inches tall. (Submitted by RCMP )

The other woman has long black hair, stands at about 5 feet 3 inches, and was wearing a black Nike hoodie and black pants.