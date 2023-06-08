Content
Manitoba

RCMP arrest 26-year-old man in connection with fatal shooting on Tuesday

An update from RCMP Thursday said 26-year-old Shawn Owen Spence had been arrested. Spence was wanted for first degree murder, possession of a firearm while prohibited and possession of a firearm knowing its possession was unauthorized.

RCMP arrest Shawn Owen Spence, 26, accused of 1st-degree murder

A headshot of a man wearing a grey sweatshirt in front of a grey wall.
Shawn Owen Spence was wanted for first-degree murder, possession of a firearm while prohibited and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, RCMP said. (Submitted by RCMP)

RCMP have arrested a 26-year-old man from Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation who is accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 39-year-old earlier this week. 

Shawn Owen Spence, 26, was wanted for first-degree murder, possession of a firearm while prohibited and possession of a firearm knowing its possession was unauthorized. 

Police allege Spence shot and killed a 39-year-old on Tuesday outside a home in Sandy Bay, about 130 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg on the west shore of Lake Manitoba. 

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service responded to a report of a shooting outside a home in Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, RCMP said on June 6. 

The killing doesn't appear to be a random incident, RCMP previously said.

 

