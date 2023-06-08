RCMP arrest 26-year-old man in connection with fatal shooting on Tuesday

RCMP have arrested a 26-year-old man from Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation who is accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 39-year-old earlier this week.

Shawn Owen Spence, 26, was wanted for first-degree murder, possession of a firearm while prohibited and possession of a firearm knowing its possession was unauthorized.

Police allege Spence shot and killed a 39-year-old on Tuesday outside a home in Sandy Bay, about 130 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg on the west shore of Lake Manitoba.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service responded to a report of a shooting outside a home in Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, RCMP said on June 6.

The killing doesn't appear to be a random incident, RCMP previously said.