Council eyes funding for 24/7 safe spaces in Winnipeg

People in Winnipeg experiencing homelessness could have more places to go if city council passes a motion funding the creation of more 24/7 safe spaces.

It would also create a new extreme weather alert system for agencies serving unhoused people.

The motion brought by Coun. John Orlikow (River Heights-Fort Garry) and Mayor Scott Gillingham would increase funding to two existing safe spaces at the Magnus Eliason Recreation Centre in the West End and Velma's House on McDermot Avenue.

Each of those organizations would see their funding for safe spaces increased by $175,000 for a total of $275,000.

The same amount of money would also be offered to N'Dinawemak and St. Boniface Street Links to create their own 24/7 safe spaces in the North End and east of the Red River, respectively.

The motion also calls for $200,000 in 2024 to support the development of another site serving areas south of downtown, possibly in the Osborne Village area.

"It's like a ring of 24/7 safe spaces that are kind of just on the outside of the downtown that provide homeless individuals shelter and a place to go," Gillingham told reporters during a break at the city council meeting on Tuesday.

Gillingham promised funding for more 24/7 safe spaces during his campaign last year.

The funding comes from $1 million dedicated to safe spaces in this year's budget. It includes $200,000 for agencies to find ways of attracting homeless people out of Winnipeg Transit shelters and into safe spaces, including potentially paying for vehicles to transport people to shelters.

"If it's –35 degrees, a bus shelter is not a safe place for people to be in," Gillingham said.

"A key benefit, obviously, beyond helping the individual, is it makes the bus shelters more available for transit users."

A draft extreme weather alert policy will be presented to the community services committee in September.

The motion sets the threshold for cold weather alerts at –25 C. Hot weather alerts would follow Environment Canada's guidelines, which calls for an alert when there are at least two consecutive days of unusually high temperatures or humidity levels, according to a spokesperson for the mayor.

The space at the Magnus Eliason centre mainly serves youth, while Velma's House, operated by Ka Ni Kanichihk, caters to Indigenous women.

"It'll give us just a bit more space in our budget so we can staff our space fully each night," said Michele Wikkerink, interim executive director of Spence Neighbourhood Association, which runs the Magnus Eliason space.

"It will allow us to do more outreach in the middle of the night, especially when it's cold. Actually being able to go out into the neighbourhood rather than expecting youth to come to our building can save lives."

St. Boniface Street Links executive director Marion Willis says there is a lack of infrastructure east of the Red River to serve homeless people. She hopes the organization will be able to take over the city-owned building at 604 St. Mary's Street, which the city is in the process of selling.

"Our whole team has been here right now kind of doing a happy dance. That's great news for us. It's great news for the people that we serve," Willis said.

The motion will be voted on at the community services committee next month. If it passes, it will move on to council.

Council adopts action plan

City councillors approved the strategic priorities action plan, which lays out council priorities for the next four years. It lays out 41 actions grouped into five key themes, which council aims to accomplish during this term.

Some delegates speaking at council criticized the document for including major road construction projects, like widening Kenaston Boulevard and extending Chief Peguis Trail.

Ultimately the action plan passed by a vote of 12-1, with Coun. Cindy Gilroy (Daniel McIntyre) voting against it. Coun. Matt Allard (St. Boniface) and Jason Schreyer (Elmwood-East Kildonan) were granted leaves of absence.

Coun. Russ Wyatt (Transcona) was also not at the meeting, but was not granted a leave of absence.

In a message to CBC News, he said he was sick and requested a leave from council speaker Coun. Devi Sharma (Old Kildonan).

Sharma says she did not receive the request until after the meeting had already begun, which is why the leave was not granted.