Manitoba ends COVID-19 contract with call centre

The provincial government has ended its contract with a call centre in Winnipeg tasked with supporting its COVID-19 response.

Jaime Dzikowski, vice president of brand and communications 24-7 Intouch, said in an email on Thursday the move was made on short notice.

It came as the province announced that as of Friday, public health will no longer notify people about their positive PCR test results, a memo from Shared Health sent Wednesday said.

That task will be handed to primary care providers who order the tests — which are more sensitive than rapid tests — for their patients, the memo said.

The province says patients can also get their test results through the Shared Health COVID-19 online result and immunization display or by calling Health Links.

Dzikowski says the move will mainly affect contract positions, which are scheduled to end on Thursday, and some non-contract positions.

"We have contacted all impacted employees and will provide a four-week contract extension in an effort to soften the impact of this change," Dzikowski said in the email. "We are working hard to provide resources and assistance to all employees seeking new employment opportunities."

CBC News has asked how many employees are out of work as of Friday, but Dzikowski didn't immediately respond to that question.

A provincial spokesperson said in an email it is not able to comment on staffing, which is up to the employer, adding it's premature to calculate any money saved by cancelling the contract.

As of April 1, PCR test results can be accessed anytime through the Shared Health COVID-19 online result and immunization display or by calling Health Links-Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257.