Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after shooting

Winnipeg police have arrested a man after a shooting in the North End left a man dead over the weekend.

Dartanian Francesco Martin Packuluk, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old Everett Patterson King, police said in a news release on Monday.

Officers went to Mountain Avenue, between McKenzie and Powers streets, on Sunday shortly after midnight following reports of a shooting.

They found King suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died.

Homicide investigators believe Packuluk and King didn't previously know each other when they had an encounter in a Mountain Avenue home.

The pair came across each other again outside the home, when police allege Packuluk shot King.

The homicide unit continues to investigate and asks anyone with information about the shooting to call 204-986-6508. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or online.

