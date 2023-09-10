23-year-old man dies after being shot Sunday morning: Winnipeg police

A 23-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Winnipeg's North End early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Mountain Avenue between Powers and McKenzie streets around 12:45 a.m. Sunday and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, a Sunday news release said. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The homicide unit is investigating, the release said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or make a report online on the Crime Stoppers website.

