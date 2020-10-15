Manitobans now have 211 phone service to help navigate community resources

Manitobans will now have access to a 24-7 phone service that will connect them with social, health and government resources close to them.

The 211 phone service is available from anywhere in Manitoba. Led by United Way, the phone service can help with anything from mental health services to financial support to connecting people with food banks. The service is available in more than 150 languages.

The service has been available online for Manitobans for the last three years, but the hope is the phone service will make it more accessible for those without access to technology or in remote communities, said Connie Walker, president and CEO of United Way Winnipeg.

It also allows people to talk to a real person who can help them, she said.

"211 offers the opportunity to talk to a real person, someone who is knowledgeable and caring, someone who will listen, work hard to understand and link the caller to the right service or services," she said.

"In some respects, that call to 211 offers an immediate message that you're not alone."

When people call, they will be connected with someone trained to assess callers' needs and link them with community resources.

"These are folks that have deep knowledge and will work very hard. In fact, they are really advocates for the caller," Walker said.

"So they would even call back to make sure the person has access to the resources they need."

The phone line had previously only been available in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and most of Quebec. It has now expanded to the rest of the country with the help of funding from the federal government.