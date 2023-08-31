Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Here's everything you need to know about all 57 ridings in Manitoba's upcoming election

As you're preparing to head to the polls on Oct. 3, check out CBC Manitoba's riding profiles for a backgrounder on each constituency.

This page will be updated as each riding's profile gets published

CBC News ·
A hand holds a ballot above a ballot box.
Manitobans go to the polls on Oct. 3. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

As you're preparing to head to the polls on Oct. 3, check out CBC Manitoba's 2023 riding profiles for a backgrounder on each constituency.

This page will be updated with a link to each riding's profile as it's published.

For more coverage, go to the CBC's 2023 Manitoba election page.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now