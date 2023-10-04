Early results streaming in as Manitoba election polls start to close

Polls are closed and results are streaming in as Manitoba voters are poised to see historic results no matter which party comes out on top in today's election.

Some polling stations had voters lined up shortly before polls were scheduled to close at 8 p.m. Elections Manitoba says no one lined up before 8 p.m. will be turned away.

The CBC projects the NDP's Mark Wasyliw in Fort Garry will win his seat, the first projection of the night.

A record 200,790 Manitobans — nearly a quarter of all eligible voters — cast ballots in advance polls, Elections Manitoba said.

In 2019, about 112,814 advance votes were cast — the next-highest number on record. That election saw a 55 per cent turnout.

If Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson is voted in at the end of the day, she becomes the first woman elected as premier of Manitoba. If Wab Kinew is elected, he becomes Manitoba's first First Nations premier.

Manitoba NDP supporters cheer after seeing early election results at the Fort Garry Hotel in Winnipeg on Tuesday evening. (James Turner/CBC)

The PCs rose to power in 2016 under then-premier Brian Pallister.

Stefanson won a hotly contested PC leadership campaign against rival Shelly Glover in fall 2021 after Pallister resigned.

In the two weeks ahead of election day, two polls — one by Angus Reid and another by Probe Research — put the NDP ahead with a six- and then 11-point percentage lead , respectively.

Cliff Cullen waits just before polls close at a PC event at the former Celebrations Dinner Theatre at Canad Inns Fort Garry on election night. Cullen, a former cabinet minister, announced late last year he wouldn't seek re-election. (Prabhjot Singh Lotey/CBC)

After the Kirkfield Park byelection last year, the PCs held 36 seats to the NDP's 18, and the Liberals had three — one seat short of official party status.

The winning party needs at least 29 seats to form a majority government.

Lawrence Toet, a former Conservative MP and director of stakeholder relations for the Progressive Conservative campaign, said the PCs were feeling confident heading into the night.

"We know it's going to be a tough battle, but we've done the work," he said at the PC election night headquarters at the Canad Inns Fort Garry location on Pembina Highway.

Meanwhile, Cheryl Oates, who helped work on the Manitoba NDP campaign, said the NDP has done well at focusing on what Manitobans care about.

"I have been so impressed with this campaign's ability to really listen to people," she said at Winnipeg's Fort Garry Hotel.

Manitoba Liberal director of communications Roy Jeminson said he's optimistic the party will keep its seats and possibly add up to three more.

"We think we could do very well," he told CBC at the Norwood Hotel in Winnipeg.