Kinew in the crosshairs during Manitoba party leaders' debate as NDP surges in polls

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew faced a barrage of criticism from his opponents on Thursday night during the only televised debate of 2023 provincial election race — including shots in some questions that weren't even directed at him.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont used all his questions during the hour-long leaders' debate to grill Kinew on issues such as how he'd address violent crime and pay for his party's promises.

Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson, meanwhile, used two of her opportunities to ask Lamont pointed questions about Kinew — essentially using the Liberal leader to take swipes at her main opponent.

The debate comes a day after the release of two polls suggesting the NDP is leading the PCs in popular support.

For the most part, the leaders stuck to the talking points and promises they've trotted out throughout the election period.

Stefanson focused her statements on growing the economy and tackling the high cost of living, while Kinew talked about fixing the health-care system and Lamont argued neither of his opponents are worthy of Manitobans' votes, referring to both the PC and NDP plans as "fiscally delusional."

But the night did bring a few standout moments.

Stefanson takes shots, sticks to notes

In one question, Stefanson asked Lamont — not Kinew — about the effects of a provincial sales tax hike by an NDP government. Her party has, without evidence, been claiming for months the NDP would increase the PST if elected.

She later told reporters that strategy was simply a way to "make sure that Dougald Lamont had a chance to get up and let everyone and Manitobans know what he stands for," while Lamont said the PC leader raised important questions about the NDP, who he said have "been making it up as they go along."

The PC leader also asked Lamont about Kinew's statement during a CJOB radio debate this week that former Liberal member of Parliament and current emergency room doctor Doug Eyolfson endorsed the NDP's plan to reopen three Winnipeg emergency rooms. Lamont later held a news conference to decry that as a lie.

Eyolfson also later said he hadn't had time to read the NDP's plan, let alone endorse it — and while he has publicly condemned the province closing the ERs, he called Kinew's description of his views a misunderstanding, not a lie.

Following Thursday's debate, Kinew would not say he was wrong in describing Eyolfson's statements as an endorsement.

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew and Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson are seen on a screen during Thursday's debate. (James Turner/CBC)

"I think that we're in agreement, Dr. Eyolfson and I, that closing the ERs was a big mistake," he said.

Stefanson, who appeared to rely heavily on her notes throughout the debate, was also the first to bring up the calls for a search of the Prairie Green landfill near Winnipeg for the remains of two First Nations homicide victims.

She questioned Kinew's leadership ability by bringing up his support for a landfill search , referring to her choice against paying for a search as the type of necessary but "very difficult decision" that leaders are often faced with.

"This will happen time and time again. And in this particular case, the answer had to be no," she said.

When asked why she won't reconsider searching for the remains of Marcedes Myran or Morgan Harris, Stefanson mentioned neither of the women's names as she talked about her government's recent pledge to help fund an Indigenous-run addictions treatment centre .

"That's true reconciliation, working together — 180 more beds to help ensure that we prevent those people from getting the — prevent MMIWG from getting into the situation in the first place," she said.

Kinew attacks premier's record

Kinew fired back at Stefanson during the debate, asking her whether she agreed her government's cuts to health care in Manitoba led to tragic consequences, including the death of Krystal Mousseau, a 31-year-old woman who died during a failed transfer to an intensive care unit out of province in 2021.

"I want everyone to remember Krystal's name, because I think so many of us in this province know somebody where we're still asking those 'what if' questions. What if healthcare had been better?" he said.

Kinew later attacked Stefanson's record on dealing with crime and addictions as premier, accusing her of being "hard on the people living in bus shelters but soft on the people supplying them drugs."

He also said an NDP government would take action on changing bail conditions at the provincial level within 100 days of being elected.

The NDP leader also raised his promise to bring back former Manitoba premier Gary Doer as an adviser on Canada-U.S. trade — which Stefanson responded to with a moment of sarcasm.

"Am I missing something? Is Gary Doer running for politics again in Manitoba?" she asked Kinew.

"I have a lot of respect for Gary Doer. There's no question. But he is not going to be the premier of Manitoba after this election, so you're going to have to make some tough decisions if you get there — but I'll tell you, we're going to make sure that you don't get there."

Lamont takes aim at opponents

In an apparent reference to the NDP's promise to stop sending education tax rebates to corporate property owners — but otherwise leave the PC practice largely intact — Lamont accused Kinew of sticking to the "Pallister plan" and used Kinew's own catchphrase to liken the NDP leader to former PC premier Brian Pallister.

"How do you do? You're Pallister Kinew," he said.

Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont speaks during the Thursday night debate. ( James Turner/CBC)

Lamont also suggested neither Kinew nor Stefanson would be able to fulfil all their election promises, including balancing the budget, without slashing funding from somewhere.

"What you're promising is cuts," he said.

At the end of the night, Kinew made another plea to Liberal voters to consider giving their support in the upcoming election to the NDP — a party Lamont later accused of abandoning its principles.

New polls suggest NDP advantage

A group of broadcasters co-operated to put on the debate, which aired live on CBC TV, radio and online.

It comes a day after the release of polls from the Angus Reid Institute and Probe Research suggesting the NDP have a strong lead in the race.

The Probe poll suggested the NDP have 49 per cent of voter support, compared with 38 per cent for the PCs and nine per cent for the Liberals.

Those polls suggest a shift in voter intention since June, when a Probe Research poll reported a provincewide deadlock in party support.

The coming election will also be a test for the PCs under Heather Stefanson, who has never stood a provincial election as party leader.

Heading into the election period, the governing PCs held 35 of the 57 seats in Manitoba's Legislature. The NDP had 18, the Liberals held three and one seat was vacant.

Advance voting opens on Sept. 23 and runs until Sept. 30.

Election day is Oct. 3.

