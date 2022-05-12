Olympian, business leader among Order of Manitoba inductees

An Olympic gold medallist, the head of a global agri-food business and a Winnipeg clothing business owner are among the latest people named to the Order of Manitoba.

Manitoba's highest honour will be given to 12 people in recognition of their accomplishments, which have enriched the social, cultural and economic life of the province, a news release said Thursday.

Among them are Winnipeg soccer star Desiree Scott, who won the gold medal with the Canadian women's team at the 2020 Summer Games. She also won a bronze medal in 2012 and 2016.

Scott is an ambassador for the Homeless World Cup and an athlete ambassador for KidSport, hosting an annual soccer camp for girls on behalf of the organization.

Mohamed El Tassi, owner of Sargent Blue Jeans, has supported multiple organizations helping people with intellectual disabilities. He also serves on the Winnipeg Police Board.

Paterson GlobalFoods president and CEO Andrew Paterson is also receiving the honour. Paterson served for nine years as chair of the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation, and provided funding for the Red River College culinary program and the Urban Circle Training Centre.

The list of inductees also includes longtime community broadcaster and CBC Manitoba radio host Marcy Markusa. She has been on the air for more than 25 years and currently hosts Information Radio, the top-rated morning radio show in Winnipeg.

CBC Information Radio host Marcy Markusa will get the Order of Manitoba in recognition of her career over more than 25 years. (Marcy Markusa/CBC)

The honours were announced on Manitoba Day, marking the founding of the province when the Manitoba Act received royal assent on May 12, 1870.

The other people named to the Order of Manitoba on Thursday are: